How to get a refund from Expedia if your trip or flight was cancelled due to coronvirus?

Well that seem to be a $64,000 question since millions of bookings got cancelled in the last 2 months. Since coronavirus came to the western part of the Earth many hotels, rentals and trips got cancelled due to coronavirus.

What to do and what is the best way to get your refund from sites like Expedia or Booking.

According to people on social media it seems like Expedia is contacting back people that leave their data to chat-bot on expedia.com site.

If you call their support (usually calling is the best and fastest way) you will probably end up waiting for hours….and nothing will happen.

3hr 20mins I’ve been on hold to @Expedia and nothing 🙃 loosing the will to live @ExpediaUK HELP pic.twitter.com/J8avhSPStt — Abbie Tarrant (@abbietarrant1) March 20, 2020

So, why waste time with “live” support when all agents are almost certainly busy answering thousands of calls.

Other option if you want to ask for a refund due to coronavirus cancelled trips is to use a simple chat bot on their site. People report that agents do call back and some even got a refund for non-refundable room, as we can see in the tweet below.

Got a full refund from expedia on a nonrefundable hotel room!!!! Now that’s a good start to my day — Kaylee Carter (@kayleexcarter) March 20, 2020

If you ask yourself if you should contact expedia via Twitter, the answer is -Probably not.

Because everyone and his grandma have Twitter app installed and the easiest way is to just send a DM and wait for the answer. This means that your DM to Expedia or Booking will probably end up burried uneder 1000s of other DMs.

@Expedia I sent a message yesterday, but received no response. Last tweets from you I see are from last week. Are you still responding via twitter? — John Clark (@JohnCla25596012) March 20, 2020

If you go the Email route you are probably going to make a mistake as well, as there are 10K+ mails in their Inbox. Which means that they wont be able to help you with your cancelation due to travel ban.

@Expedia ok, I will try this one more time. I have DMd you, for many days now with no reply. Phone doesn’t work, either technical difficulties or you drop the call. No answer to my emails. I am now within your magic 7 day window. What do you want from me so I get a response? — E.D. Motycka (@EDMotycka) March 20, 2020

We are back at chat-bot again. Some users report that this was the best way to get a hold of Expedia support following the borders closure.

Just got through to #expedia through the #ExpediaChat. Was able to cancel a return flight from India and have credits on my account that has to be used before 2020 end. For anyone that hasn't tried, try using chat system, wait was 8 minutes. — Arjun (@Arjun58055184) March 20, 2020

On the other side many people report an endless loop that leads nowhere….which means you will just lose time. The last option is to do this.

So, if nothing works for flight cancellations follow these steps to cancell flight or get a refund for your canceled trip. And remember DO NOT WAIT FOR THE LAST 7 DAYS because then you will have to deal with Expedia customer support (Email, chat, phone…). So, if your flight is withing 8-14 days do this.

For flights:

On expedia.com website, at top menu select >Support/Customer Support

Popular Topics

-Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Flights- in 3rd paragraph click blue ‘this form’ to receive credit for future flight.

Enter requested info

Once finished you should receive Email reply confirming request.

If you purchased travel insurance, contact the insurance company directly for your refund. If you purchased travel protection through Expedia, check the Travel Guard site.

For Vacation Rental VRBO refunds: Expedia and VRBO notes that they are refunding 100% of the money they make through traveler service fees when you must cancel a trip due to COVID-19.T his is, according to Expedia, in effect for all stays booked before March 13 with a stay night between March 13 and April 30 and they say there is no need to call and confirm as this will happen automatically in the next 2 weeks. But this for their FEES ONLY.

For Car Rentals: Fill out this form if you cannot cancel trip in Your Bookings.

We recommend that you check for all updates frequently, as the situation on the market is changing rapidly.

I had the same problem having to talk to their robot for three days to obtain a refund, guess what? Lodged a complaint with Resolver and had an email from expedia within the hour and a refund sorted within three. https://t.co/8S1OHRIMZq — Howard Hogan (@HowardHogan11) March 19, 2020

@Expedia is IGNORING my demands for a full refund. The hotel in Boston told me in writing that @Expedia is holding up my refund NOT the hotel

Numerous emails and calls have been placed in the last week and NO responses or replies@BlueIrishAngel2 — "Every 58 Hours" (@Every58Hours) March 19, 2020

What is your experience with Expedia, Booking or VRBO refunds due to coronavirus? Please leave a comment.