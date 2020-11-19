How to buy Apple stock for $3.2?

Elevator pitch- I have a feeling that you are missing out on an opportunity of a decade. And no, I am not talking about cryptocurrencies.

I know why are you here, you are wondering how to buy AAPL stock for only $3.2 when the price is $118 right now. Easy, by investing in Apple of China-Xiaomi.

Here is what you need to know

Just 5 years ago Xiaomi was a unknown Chinese brand or should I say, a brand known for its cheap products that were selling in countries with low salaries.

Since those humble beginnings, Xiaomi’s empire has spiralled out of the underdog status and into a gargantuan household name with products spanning across a vast gamut of lifestyle as well as electronics categories. It rose to the top of the smartphone market, a position held by Samsung for ages. source

And the best thing about this huge progress is the fact that Xiaomi shares are still extremely cheap. Apple went public on December 12, 1980 (that is 40 years ago) at $22.00 per share. And Xiaomi shares are (as of today) $25.00. But here is the catch, those $25 are actually Hong Kong dollars, and $HKD25 equals around $3.2!

Xiaomi market cap is just around $78B vs Apple market cap of $2.01T. That is almost 30 times higher market cap compared to Xiaomi. P/E ratio is almost the same, but Xiaomi will grow faster than Apple did in the first years on the stock exchange because technology is widespread now, everything and everyone is connected.

No matter where you are living you can easily trade Xiaomi shares by creating an account with Capital.com . You connect your credit card, load the money and buy Xiaomi (1810) shares. Easy as 1,2,3.

In the last 6 months Xiaomi shares gained more than 100% in value.

Only a few days ago the first pictures of the Xiaomi Mi 11 appeared on the net. With the high-end variant from the series, the manufacturer from China is planning “a real flagship”, reports the specialist portal Curved.

According to GizmoChina, the display of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro should dissolve in QHD + with unprecedented sharpness. “The information apparently comes from the Weibo account Digital Chat Station, which has already attracted attention in the past through leaks about new Xiaomi smartphones,” the report said. In addition, the display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With the resolution, Xiaomi would catch up with competitors such as Oppo, Huawei or Samsung. The Xiaomi Mi 10, for example, only offers Full HD +.

Xiaomi even did without an expensive OLED screen in the Mi 10T interim series, which was launched worldwide just a few weeks ago. For this, the group offers the devices at absolute competitive prices – also in this country. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is currently available for less than EUR500. The stripped-down Mi 10T Lite costs less than EUR300, despite the built-in 5G technology. The rumor that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 successor series as early as 2020 could be for a reason: According to Curved, Samsung is supposedly planning the market launch for the Galaxy S21 earlier than planned in January.

Xiaomi model is expected to be cheaper and better, which is the reason why Xiaomi is growing so fast.