HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) might cease petroleum refining in Wyoming

In a SEC filing dated June 1, 2020, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) announced its intention to convert HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining LLC’s Cheyenne, Wyoming refinery to renewable diesel production and permanently cease petroleum refining operations at the Refinery . Holly Energy Partners, L.P. intends to evaluate the effects of the Conversion on the assets of the Partnership located at the Refinery, which include tankage, a truck loading rack and certain crude oil receiving assets.

While it is too early to determine whether an impairment charge would be required with respect to such assets or the likely amount thereof, it is possible that the Partnership could incur an impairment charge and that such charge could be material.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) stock price is in decline since October 2019, and this information might push the share price even lower.