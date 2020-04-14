Holland America Line offers 125% Cruise Credit or 100% refund now that they cancelled all Alaska sailings

Holland America Line , a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) today announced that they are cancelling all Alaska sailings for the enire summer as well as Land+Sea Journeys .

Below is the complete statement from Holland America Line.

Due to continued port closures including Canada’s cruise ship suspension until July 1 and other travel restrictions resulting from global health concerns, Holland America Line has made the decision to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all sailings scheduled to depart through June 30, 2020. This includes Alaska, Canada/New England and Europe cruises.

In Alaska, Holland America Line is also cancelling all Alaska sailings for summer 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition, all Land+Sea Journeys are cancelled. A Land+Sea Journey combines a Holland America Line Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon. The McKinley Chalet Resort, McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate this summer.

The premium line is assessing the future impact of the order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for cruises through mid-July. Additional deployment details will be shared in the near future.

“These are unprecedented times. Having to delay summer cruising and cancel our land tours for the entire season is the responsible thing to do, yet also very disappointing and a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “We know this decision impacts our loyal guests, travel advisor partners, staff members and local businesses who rely on summer tourism for their economies. We look forward to better days and returning to a full summer cruising season in 2021.”

Two Options for Guests on Cancelled Cruises

Guests with impacted cruises have two options to choose from and must make their selection by June 1, 2020:

Option #1 : Defer a refund and receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the base cruise fare paid plus an onboard credit of US$250 per person, which can be applied toward any future cruise(s) through Dec. 31, 2021. Guests who haven’t paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the amount paid to Holland America Line.

: Defer a refund and receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the base cruise fare paid plus an onboard credit of US$250 per person, which can be applied toward any future cruise(s) through Dec. 31, 2021. Guests who haven’t paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the amount paid to Holland America Line. Option #2: A 100% refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line will be reimbursed. This includes Holland America Line’s Flight Ease air, Cancellation Protection Plan, Holland America Line pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities purchased through Holland America Line, and taxes, fees and port expenses.

All bookings automatically will be cancelled through June 30. Guests do not need to call to cancel, however, they should visit hollandamerica.com to indicate their preference for the 125% Future Cruise Credit or 100% refund no later than June 1. If a choice is not made by this deadline, guests will be deemed to have accepted the greater value Option #1. The Future Cruise Credit is valid on any cruise departing through December 31, 2021, and must be applied toward this future cruise by December 31, 2020.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if cruise was not booked through Holland America Line.

Recognizing the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry, Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when guests rebook.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.