Hilton Q1 results: We were experiencing suspensions of hotel operations at nearly 1,000 hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) today released preliminary Q1 results ending March 31, 2020.

The situation is bleak and there is no end in sight as more than approximately 1000 Hilton hotels , or approximately 16% of Hilton global hotel properties, experienced suspensions as of April 14, 2020. Out of this number, the worst effected area is 60% Europe, Middle East and Africa with 60% of hotels that have temporarily suspended operations .

Preliminary report for March 2020 shows -56% performance decline compared to March 2019.

On a positive side Hilton said that they have accumulated enough cash (cash and cash equivalents , Hilton Honors points pre-sale and $500 million in senior unsecured notes) to fund their operations over the next 18 to 24 months.

Furthermore there are some signs of recovery in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China, with current occupancy of approximately 22%, up from approximately 9% in early February and with over 130 of the nearly 150 hotels in China that had previously suspended operations having re-opened.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) stock price is down $40 Year-to-date and it looks like it is not going to rebound any time soon, even though these results show that Hilton is a strong company with enough cash to weather the storm.

Bottom line for Hilton shares

I am positive that share price will increase in value over the next couple of months and even go above $100 this year, no matter how impossible it may seem . Based on 21 analysts offering recommendation for HLT stock, it is a Moderate Buy. When are you going to buy Hilton stocks if not now?