Hilton Posts Surprise Q1 Profit Despite COVID-19 but stocks plummeted.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT) is one of the world’s largest and most widespread hotel chains. The company has it’s brand on 6100 properties across 119 countries. It is the world’s largest hotel chain by market share(10%), an accolade it shares with arch competitor Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), who also has the same market share.

The company had been on a tear at the stock market after posting stellar earnings as a result of a new asset-light strategy that helped it’s market capitalization to triple over the last 4 years. Hilton was expecting to have a bumper year in 2020 as commercial and leisure travel reached record highs last year and the market expected that momentum to carry over into this year. However, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over the prospects of the entire travel and entertainment sectors. As travelers stay locked home during peak travel and vacation season, major travel and lodging providers look to raise capital and cut costs to stay afloat. Companies operating in those also expect a very harsh second quarter as the bulk of pandemic shock was felt towards the end of the first quarter. The stock is currently trading 38% down YTD.

Last week, the company surprised the market by declaring a profit in Q1 2020, despite the coronavirus meltdown. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.75 against estimates of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter was $1.92 billion against estimates of $1.75 billion (Nasdaq). Hilton reported that average quarterly revenue per room is down 45% with the North American region operating at just 14%-17% capacity (Travel Weekly). The most adversely affected region for the company was the Asia-Pacific, from where the virus originated and societies are very clustered, the revenues in the region were down 76%. The company has since decided to suspend dividends, capital expenditures and share buy-backs. (Yahoo Finance)

The above mentioned asset-light strategy has paid off well for the company in this time as 75% of its revenues come from the franchise model, which means the company is not the hook to recover major capital expenditures and can grow in an unburdened manner. (CNBC)

At the end of the quarter, Hilton had $1.8 billion of cash after completely drawing on its credit facilities. Last month, the company also sold $1 billion of loyalty point and announced a bond issue of $1 billion. Contingent on the sale of the bonds, the company should have an ample $3.8 billion to weather the COVID storm.