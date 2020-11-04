Hilton CEO:The vast majority of our properties around the world are now open

On November 4, 2020, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) issued a SEC filing announcing the results of the Company’s operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton commented on results, “Our third quarter results show meaningful improvement over the second quarter. The vast majority of our properties around the world are now open and have gradually begun to recover from the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the travel industry, with occupancy increasing more than 20 percentage points from the second quarter. While a full recovery will take time, we are well positioned to capture rising demand and execute on growth opportunities.”

On a global level, the pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, with its most significant adverse impact on occupancy and RevPAR in April. Since April, system-wide occupancy has increased month over month, with the most notable recoveries in Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe, with comparable hotel occupancy levels up approximately 32 percentage points, 32 percentage points and 31 percentage points, respectively, from April to September.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, system-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 59.9 percent and 55.9 percent, respectively, compared to the prior year periods, due to both occupancy and ADR decreases.

Additionally, management fee and franchise and licensing fee revenues decreased 53 percent and 51 percent during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. The decreases were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reduction in global travel and tourism, which required the complete or partial suspensions of hotel operations at approximately 20 percent of Hilton’s properties at some point during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As of November 2, 2020, 97 percent of Hilton’s system-wide properties were open.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS was $(0.28) and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.06 compared to $1.00 and $1.05, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $(81) million and $224 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $290 million and $605 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS was $(1.76) and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.20 compared to $2.42 and $2.90, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $(495) million and $638 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $710 million and $1,722 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m

Hilton (HLT) shares are down year-to-date around 20%.