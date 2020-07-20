 Here’s Why Shares of SunPower Corporation are Going down Today – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Here’s Why Shares of SunPower Corporation are Going down Today

Posted by Robert K. Reed on July 20, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Pan American Silver (PAAS) stricken by COVID-19

NASDAQ

TCOM CEO entered Trip Advisor Board, now Trip.com needs to buy 6.95M TRIP stocks

NASDAQ

For Nikola founder 21% drop in stock price is just a “speed bump”.

Shares of residential solar company SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) dropped almost 2% on Friday and might lose the steam again on Monday after a SEC filing submitted this morning.

SunPower Corporation intends to contribute certain non-U.S. operations and assets of its SunPower Technologies business unit to Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., a company organized under the laws of Singapore, and then to spin off Maxeon into a separate publicly traded company through a pro rata distribution of the Company’s interest in Maxeon to the Company’s stockholders pursuant to the Separation and Distribution Agreement, dated as of November 8, 2019, between the SunPower Corp. and Maxeon.

The SEC filing is a long one containing 8 exhibits with a lot of explanations and text. These days novice traders usually do not understand much of the SEC papers lingo so I expect that many will sell their shares in a fear of selloff.

On a long run SunPower stock seems like a boring investment with nothing special to offer and the stock is losing steam for the last 4 years.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Pan American Silver (PAAS) stricken by COVID-19

NASDAQ

TCOM CEO entered Trip Advisor Board, now Trip.com needs to buy 6.95M TRIP stocks

NASDAQ

For Nikola founder 21% drop in stock price is just a “speed bump”.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén