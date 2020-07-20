Here’s Why Shares of JinkoSolar Holdings Are Going up Today

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS), today announced that the maximum solar conversion efficiency of its large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells reached 24.79%, and have set a world record for large-size contact-passivated solar cells. This result was independently confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

“JinkoSolar has reached a key R&D milestone and our commitment towards technological innovation in silicon material, cell fabrication and module processing technologies has led to multiple world records for the efficiency of solar cells and modules. We are very proud to break the world record with advanced large-area N-type cell in the world, and this innovative cell technology also holds the world record for PV module efficiency,” commented Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar.

Stock price JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) shed more than 10% YTD but the latest news might push the share price back to where it was in January.