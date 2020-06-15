Here is why Wrap Technologies (WRTC) stock is up today.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) announced today that they received a new opening order of BolaWrap products and accessories. This European order represents the third major country in Europe to order BolaWrap products in the last eight months. The company has 15 international distributors covering 28 countries, export licenses in 54 countries, and has delivered product to 26 countries thus far.

“We are witnessing growing demand for our remote restraint solution by the international law enforcement community, especially in those countries where officers are not allowed to carry deadly weapons.” Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRTC) stock regained all coronavirus losses and is now traded around $8.50 with additional jump of 6% compared to Friday closing.

One of the three European countries to recently purchase BolaWrap is Spain. In late February, 2020, the Company participated at the SICUR International Security, Safety and Fire Exhibition, Spain’s leading international security event in Madrid. The exhibition led to strong interest for the BolaWrap by the region’s law enforcement community.

$WRTC Taking volume again to start the week. Big pullback last week but then Friday was up on big volume. The breakout is back in play after that shakeout. Given its market cap and lack of institutions in the stock not surprising its been so volatile. — nextbigtrade (@nextbigtrade) June 15, 2020

Although Spain was largely shut down for COVID-19 during recent months, the Company staged numerous online webinar demonstrations for police agencies. Once Spain began to reopen towards the end of May, the Company’s distributors resumed in-person demonstrations to police agencies across Spain, covered nationally by ABC España.