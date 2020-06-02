 Here is why Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)stock surged today. – Idaho Reporter

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 2, 2020 0 Comments

In a SEC filing reviewed by Idaho Reporter, Western Union Company (NYSE:WE) today reported significant improvement in C2C transaction trends in May.

In an update on the Company’s transaction trends for its Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) business for the month of May 2020 WU reports 99% increase via digital money transfer transactions, where digital money transfer transactions accounted for approximately 30% of C2C transactions in April and May.

“We are encouraged that our money transfer transaction trends continue to improve as the disruptive effect of COVID-19 appears to be lessening,” said Western Union President and CEO Hikmet Ersek. “Importantly, the strong growth we are seeing in our digital business is especially impressive given that our digital money transfer business was already over $600 million of revenue in 2019, and it confirms that our digitally focused growth strategy is positioning us well for the future.”

May (total) transactions are still -7% down from the same period 2019 but the situation is much better, compared to April, when total transactions were down 21%.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stock price surged on this news and is up over 15% in pre-market.

Robert K. Reed

