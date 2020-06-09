Here is why VROOM stock is so popular among young investors. Is the next dot-com bubble upon us?

Vroom…Vroom…Another day, another IPO going through the roof. Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) is the latest and greatest stock to double on the IPO day. With 100% price increase VRM is at the top of the most trending shares with Robin Hood traders.

Vroom CEO told to YahooFinance that due to Covid, the company is seeing “trend towards using personal vehicles again, I think because of some of the concerns over mass transportation and jumping on a crowded subway or crowded train or bus.”

According to Robintracker, VRM stock is now a share traded by more than 14,000 investors. And the sad truth is- Robin Hood trading app might be the main reason behind all these crazy IPOs recently. The time of Warren Buffet and the likes is gone, new generation of Wall Street investors is on the stage. The same kind that surfed the crypto wave is now surfing the Wall-Street-post-corona-wave to incredible profits. The main idea is to get rich in a couple of days. If stock is gaining less than 20% in a day that stock is not good. Go big or go home.

VRM financial backers consist of venture capital firm General Catalyst Group, mutual fund company T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Cascade investment, a firm controlled by Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates. AutoNation also owns a nearly 5% stake in Vroom.

And as if Vroom stock did not get enough PR so far, tomorrow on CNN CEO of Vroom, Paul Hennessy, will have another prime time opportunity to speak about the plans and the future.

It seems like its 2000’s all over again and we are waiting for another dot-com bubble.