 Here is why TTCF stock popped more than 8% today. – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Here is why TTCF stock popped more than 8% today.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 4, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

solo vs ayro

Americas

RIDE vs GPV: This EV stock will give you a better ROI

NASDAQ

Here is why LCA is the most impressive casino stock out there.

NASDAQ

Why HCAC stock may see $8 before $18

Tattoed Chef (TTCF) is bouncing back from what seemed like a bottom.

In a day that will put a big smile on TTCF stock holders we are seeing a huge rally in the first hours of the trading day on Wednesday.

What happened?

Nohing special happened today when it comes to news, SEC filings or announcements. But as we are approaching the Q3 results day, chancss are that some of the investors will search a safe harbor in TTCF shares.

Tattooed Chef will report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, right after market close! That is next Monday. So, only 3 trading days left, which may triggered a rally.

What now?

Overall it is a very green day on both NASDAQ and NYSE with many stocks surging almost 10%, so this is another information that you should have in mind. Deciding if you should invest in Tattooed Chef should be based strictly on the expected financial results and long term company outlook, and many investors predict a bright future for TTCF.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

solo vs ayro

Americas

RIDE vs GPV: This EV stock will give you a better ROI

NASDAQ

Here is why LCA is the most impressive casino stock out there.

NASDAQ

Why HCAC stock may see $8 before $18

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén