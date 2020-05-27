Here is why social media stocks(TWTR, FB) went down today

Another day and another set of tweets by President Trump. Today on the table are China, India, Afghanistan, COVID-19, Obama and….social media companies.

All of the above will have an impact on S&P 500 today , but one that will influence NASDAQ the most is a tweet about Social Media.

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! Donald J. Trump

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) stock price is down 1.55% in the Pre-market while Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) is slightly down at the opening.

Even though tweets by President Trump are a type of news that can make or brake stocks (such as bio-pharma stocks) I believe that TWTR and FB stocks can only be influenced by either good or bad quarterly results. Facebook always performs better than TWTR thus making FB investors smile all the way to the bank. On the other side TWTR seems like a stock that will never earn you a penny.