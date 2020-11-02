Here is why LCA is the most impressive casino stock out there.

Landcadia Holdings (LCA) stock is selling cheap these days, too cheap in my opinion.

And if you are not out there buying this dip you are missing on a huge opportunity

Why LCA is the best gambling choice?

We all know this- Online sports betting continued to dominate the market with 90.7% of all bets placed in September. Retail bets were $ 69.8 million in September, up from $ 66 million in August. Online casino and poker betting totaled $ 87.6 million in September, an increase of 113% year over year.

But the latest piece of information confirms what many analysts and stock writers are saying for the past few months- LCA (GNOG) stock is going to be the best bet when it comes to gambling apps.

According to the EGR, Golden Nugget, for the fourth year in a row, won operator of the year at the EGR North America Virtual Awards 2020 . GNOG also took home the coveted mobile operator award as judges honored the operator on its “impressive casino user experience and interface”.

Is LCA still a good buy?

In my humble opinion LCA shares are the point where you cannot lose much but you can win a lot. Low price could be $10 while the stock can move upwards to $50 in the next 2 months inspite post-election misery.

The question on many investors’ minds is, will rising insecurity choke off economic growth in general and gambling profits in particular? Perhaps not. Online gamblers’ earnings — and stocks — generally continue their upward trajectory during the early stages and LCA didn’t even start.