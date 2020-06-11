Here is why AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock is down

On June 11 shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) went down in pre-market period probably due to the latest quarterly result, which is not that bad. In the report they covered first 2021 quarter ending May 31.

“Our performance improved from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to actions taken that reduced costs and realigned priorities.” said Greg Woods, AstroNova’s President and CEO-” AstroNova facilities around the world, we have maintained production while keeping the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers and communities at the forefront of our attention. The early actions we took to shift a significant number of our global team to working remotely while enhancing our cleaning and protection procedures at our production facilities have proven to be successful.

“In our Product Identification segment, which relies heavily on tradeshow participation, in-person sales calls and product demos, we’ve had to adapt, at least temporarily, to a new normal,” Mr. Woods said. “Our marketing team has done a good job on that front, enhancing our e-commerce and virtual demo initiatives with the creation of the recently launched new Product Identification website.

“In the first quarter, the Product Identification supplies portion of our business performed well and accounted for approximately 62% of total revenue compared with approximately 55% in the prior-year period,” Woods said. “In certain end markets, such as cleaning and sanitation, as well as chemical and medical supplies, demand was particularly strong from both new and existing customers. We expect a gradual improvement in printer sales beginning in the second half of the fiscal year as more businesses reopen and our sales teams can resume onsite customer visits.

“In our Test and Measurement segment, our Aerospace business remains heavily impacted by the 737 MAX production halt and the COVID-19 crisis, which has dramatically reduced air travel,” Woods said. “While airline travel appears to have bottomed, the pace and timing of recovery remains uncertain. One recent positive sign is the restart of the 737 MAX assembly line at the end of May. This bodes well for the longer-term and we still expect the 737 MAX to be highly successful, but current production plans call for what will likely be a prolonged recovery.

Revenue totaled $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $36.2 million in the year-earlier period.

Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $10.9 million, or 35.1% of revenue, compared with $14.2 million, or 39.4% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease reflected lower revenue and less favorable product mix in the 2021 period, primarily in the Test & Measurement segment.

Operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 first quarter totaled $10.2 million, down approximately 13% compared with $11.8 million in the first quarter fiscal 2020.

Net income for the first quarter was $432,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

First-quarter fiscal 2021 bookings were $31.2 million compared with $38.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Backlog at May 2, 2020 was $25.9 million versus $27.0 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter.