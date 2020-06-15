 Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock is out of S&P 500 index. What you need to know – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock is out of S&P 500 index. What you need to know

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 15, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Twitter (TWTR) stock is a waste of time. Get over it

NYSE

Recession could be a great thing for Mcdonald’s (MCD) stock

NYSE

Why is HTZ stock surging today? Here is what you need to know

On Monday Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) started another red week, this time losing more than 3% in pre-market trading session.Opening price for HOG on Monday was $25.08 which is a lost of $12 year-to-date. But this is nothing unusual for HOG shares as they are on decline for the past 5 years.

Seems like Harley Davidson stock price will keep this negative momentum as HOG will soon part its ways with a prestigious S&P 500 index, where it will be replaced by Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Starting Monday , June 22, HOG will move away from S&P 500 to S&P MidCap 400.

The S&P 500 index includes 500 leading U.S. companies which means that in a week Harley-Davidson will not be among those companies anymore.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Twitter (TWTR) stock is a waste of time. Get over it

NYSE

Recession could be a great thing for Mcdonald’s (MCD) stock

NYSE

Why is HTZ stock surging today? Here is what you need to know

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén