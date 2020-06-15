Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock is out of S&P 500 index. What you need to know

On Monday Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) started another red week, this time losing more than 3% in pre-market trading session.Opening price for HOG on Monday was $25.08 which is a lost of $12 year-to-date. But this is nothing unusual for HOG shares as they are on decline for the past 5 years.

Seems like Harley Davidson stock price will keep this negative momentum as HOG will soon part its ways with a prestigious S&P 500 index, where it will be replaced by Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Starting Monday , June 22, HOG will move away from S&P 500 to S&P MidCap 400.

The S&P 500 index includes 500 leading U.S. companies which means that in a week Harley-Davidson will not be among those companies anymore.