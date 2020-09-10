Hackers launch ransomware attack on Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is currently investigating a security incident that involves ransomware on some of their internal systems. EQIX teams took “immediate and decisive action to address the incident, notified law enforcement and are continuing to investigate”

According to the SEC filing their data centers and service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected Equinix ability to support the customers.

As most customers operate their own equipment within Equinix data centers, this incident has had no impact on their operations or the data on their equipment at Equinix.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) stock price is up almost $180 on a year-to-date basis.