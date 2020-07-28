Guesswork pushing Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) stock higher.

Anything is possible on Wall Street this summer. One of the latest runners is HMHC stock that gained more than 20% late Tuesday.

The reasoning behind this rally? A job ad posted today where HMHC is seeking a Learning Architect (Math).

In a job offer Houghton Mifflin “is looking for an experienced Editor to contribute to the development of digital and print student and teacher content for math intervention and supplemental programs”.

Once some of the leading investors saw this information they came to conclusion that something good is cooking behind the curtains and that HMHC share forecast looks much better compared to yesterday.

School teachers-administrators can chime in but ive been told selling products to big school systems is very difficult unless you are in the club. $HMHC is in the club founded in 1832https://t.co/2axdbjgckC — Will Meade (@realwillmeade) July 28, 2020

And so another bag transfer begins. Smart money will sell their bags to the newcomers and soon after that new bag-holders will get disappointed once they see HMHC stock price going down.