GPV vs. SOLO: Which stock is a better hold for 2021.

GreenPower Motors and ElectraMeccanica are EV companies operating in very narrow segments of the EV auto market. GreenPower is focused on commercial, public, and mass-transit markets while Electrameccanica is focused on urban micro-mobility.

But which stock will give you a better ROI in 2021, SOLO or GPV?

Background

GreenPower Motor Co. was founded with the aim of making cheap and high-quality electric commercial and public use vehicles. The Vancouver-headquartered company was founded in 2010 and brought its first product to market in 2014. The company’s main market is the EV bus market that caters to commercial, schools, and public sector customers. After some success in electric buses, GreenPower expanded into commercial vans and cargo vans.

The company’s sales strategy highlights the cheaper running and maintenance costs of EV’s compared to gasoline-alternatives, whilst being environmentally friendly. Since their products are mainly for commercial use, running costs are a major consideration for customers. The company raised $35 million and got listed on the NASDAQ in September this year. The company has a market cap of $217 million.

ElectraMeccanica is a Canadian EV company that was founded in 2015 with the aim of revolutionizing urban mobility. The company was listed in 2018 after raising $10 million from investors. Due to the pandemic, the company had to raise another $20 million from institutional investors earlier this year. Since the global reveal of its SOLO model, the company has received significant interest and got billions in pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica has a market cap of $219 million.

Business Model

GreenPower Motor Co. is operating in a low-volume segment of the commercial heavy vehicle sector. This year has seen a flurry of new EV companies like Nikola and Hyliion along with established players like Tesla with the Semi in the heavy-vehicle segment, but these companies mainly focus on freight and long-distance vehicles.

There are no major companies other than GreenPower offering electric products for public and mass-transit uses. GreenPower has established a track record of scaling its business on low capital expenditure.

To design the most cost-effective product, GreenPower uses off-the-shelf components and uses a combination of contractors and their own manufacturing facility in Porterville, California for assembly. GreenPower has also minimized marketing and selling costs by outsourcing sales to large vehicle retail chains. The company’s asset-light business model has helped the company scale its production without toxic debt and operational issues.

However, its modular product philosophy of using off-the-shelf components results in mundane and easy-to-copy products. However, the company has a unique advantage because large auto-companies can’t justify development costs on such low volume markets due to high opportunity costs and low cost-benefit for them.

ElectraMeccanica believes that the future of urban-mobility lies in independent use and convenient vehicles. In 2019, ElectraMeccanica inaugurated its first production site in Chongqing, China.

They commenced the production of their SOLO single-seater vehicle this August. With a top speed of 80 mph, a range of 100 miles, and a charge time of under 3 hours, the SOLO should cover most urban motoring demands. The SOLO starts at just $18500 dollars. The company is also in the process of getting its two-seater Tofino model to market soon.

Financial Performance

GreenPower recorded revenues of $3.5 million and $6 million and gross-profits of $1.24 and $1.85 million in 2018 and 2019, resulting in a gross profit margin of 35.5% and 30%. In 2020, the company has recorded revenues of $13.5 million so far with a gross profit of $4.05 million(30% margin). GreenPower delivered about 68 EV’s in 2019 and has a standing backlog of about 100 EVs this year, of which they have delivered 71 as of September.

According to company reports, GreenPower’s market share is about 10%. GreenPower CEO Fred Atkinson recently told Barron’s that they expect global electric bus deliveries to hit 80000 over the next five years. Hence if the company can just hold on to its current market share and margins, then it can deliver about 100x the vehicles it does today and creates significant value for shareholders. The company forecasts deliveries of 132 and 288 for FY21 and FY22, respectively.

Electra Meccanica has received more than 23000 pre-orders for its SOLO vehicle and more than 41000 pre-orders for its Tofino two-seater. Although we are yet to see how many of these will translate into actual deliveries, it is very impressive for an unusual product.

The notional value of the pre-orders corresponds to $2B+ in sales. The company reported a net loss of CAD12 million in Q2 and cash reserves of $51 million. The company expects deliveries to commence in late-November/early December. The company is also developing commercial versions of its product for specific uses such as last-mile delivery and healthcare. ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Riviera recently said that demand for consumer versions is high and new customers will have to wait until mid-2021 for delivery and that he expects their commercial line to be a home-run. The company also reported cash reserves of C$ 101 million in its 3Q yesterday, which puts it in the strongest financial position in its history.

The winner

While both companies are poised for growth, GPV stock has a far better track record of growing business in a sustainable and profitable manner. However, Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) stock has a mass-market product, which if successful could catapult the company shares to new heights and is definitely the riskier investment of the two.