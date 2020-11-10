GPV vs FUV:Which stock is a better buy?

GreenPower Motor Co. (GPV) and Arcimoto (FUV) are two very different EV companies. While GreenPower is focused on the commercial electric segment, Arcimoto is focused on urban consumer mobility. With the rise of sustainable mobility, both companies are well placed to capitalize on a global shift to electric mobility.

So, which stock is a better buy going forward, FUV or GPV?

Background

GreenPower Motor Co. was founded in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada to make cheap and high-quality electric commercial and public use vehicles. The company’s main focus is on electric buses that aimed at commercial, schools, and public sector customers. After some success in electric buses, the company ventured into the commercial van and cargo van space. The company claims that its products are far cheaper to run and maintain compared to gasoline-alternatives whilst being environmentally friendly. The company raised $35 million and got listed on the NASDAQ in September this year. The company has a market cap of $244 million.

Arcimoto was founded by CEO Mark Frohnmayer in 2007 with the vision of disrupting urban-mobility. The Oregon based company builds two-seater three-wheeled vehicles that it believes is the future of the millennial auto market. The company went public in September 2017 via an IPO that raised $19 million. This year’s pandemic forced the company to raise an additional $16.5 million from institutional investors. As of this quarter, the company has a backlog of over 4000 pre-orders. Arcimoto has a market cap of $196 million.

Business Model

GreenPower Motor Co. is operating in a low-volume but also low-competition space. This year has seen a flurry of new EV companies like Nikola and Hyliion in the heavy-vehicle segment, but these companies mainly focus on freight and long-distance vehicles, however, we haven’t read much about companies focused on public use and mass-transit EVs. GreenPower has proven its ability to scale its business with low capital expenditure. To design the most cost-effective product, GreenPower uses off-the-shelf components and uses a combination of contractors and their own manufacturing for assembly.

GreenPower has also minimized marketing and selling costs by forging partnerships with large vehicle retail chains. The company’s asset-light business model has helped the company scale its production without toxic debt and delays. However, its modular product philosophy of using off-the-shelf components results in very ordinary and easy-to-copy products. However, the company has a unique advantage because large auto-companies can’t justify development costs on such low volume markets due to high opportunity costs and low cost-benefit for them.

Arcimoto’s flagship vehicle is the FUV, which a two-seater three-wheeled vehicle. The company believes that the future of urban mobility is in cheap, individual-use, convenient vehicles and have designed their product around that belief.

Arcimoto is now focused on scaling production to 50000 vehicles per year by the end of 2022. Their FUV has a top speed of 75mph and a range of 102 miles, which covers daily mileage for most urban motorists. Over the past few quarters, the company was focused on perfecting their product and making it mass-production ready. The company has been producing only 2 models a day until recently and has delivered about 200 FUV’s so far. The FUV starts at about $18000. The company also sees a huge market for commercial three-wheeled vehicles, as they are more economically productive than two-wheelers due to more storage capacity and power, whilst being cheaper than cars.

They have developed two commercial vehicles, the Rapid Responder for police and healthcare uses, and the Deliverator, for last-mile delivery. Their production costs for commercial vehicles are lower than consumer ones due to more basic features and their product-fit is better in the commercial market as their product is more economical than conventional alternatives. The company aims to put the commercial versions in production by the end of 2020. The company has partnered with DHL for directly shipping the vehicle to customers across the US. This will help the company save on sales and retail network and use resources to scale production.

Financial Performance

GreenPower delivered about 68 EV’s in 2019 and has a standing backlog of about 100 EVs this year. The company operates on about a 30% gross margin. According to company reports, GreenPower’s market share is about 10%. GreenPower CEO Fred Atkinson recently told Barron’s that they expect global electric bus deliveries to hit 80000 over the next five years. Hence if the company can just hold on to its current market share and margins, then it can deliver about 100x the vehicles it does today and creates significant value for shareholders.

Arcimoto currently has a $75 million pre-order backlog. Arcimoto expects sales to pick up as the work-from-home trend subsides, as their product is cheap and ultra-convenient and people would generally be averse to public transport. The company expects to breakeven after hitting production levels of between 3000 and 5000 units. The company believes that commercial-use vehicles are crucial to hitting these production levels as they are cheaper to make, have a higher profit margin, and are high-volume products.

The winner

While Arcimoto has a consumer-centric product and hence have the opportunity to address a far larger market than GreenPower, the company has no proven track record and only time tell how the company matures.

On the other hand, GreenPower has a track record of scaling production and making deliveries on a tight budget, which is a crucial skillset for an auto company, thus making it a better investment.