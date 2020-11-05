GreenPower Motor Co. vs. AYRO: Which stock is a better buy right now?

GreenPower Motor Co. (GPV) is a Canadian EV manufacturer that addresses the public and commercial vehicle market. On the other hand, AYRO is an EV company that addresses a very niche micro-mobility market. AYRO focuses low distance and use-specific vehicles such as food carts, golf carts, stadium vehicles, campus vehicles, etc.

But which stock is a better buy right now, AYRO or GPV?

Background

GreenPower Motor Co. was founded in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada with aim of making cheap green, and cost-effective commercial electric vehicles. The company’s main products are electric buses aimed at commercial, schools, and public sector customers. Over the past few years, GreenPower has entered the commercial van and cargo van space. The company’s marketing strategy revolves around the benefits of electric vehicles and large cost-savings compared to comparable gas vehicles. Earlier this year, the company raised $35 million and got listed on the NASDAQ.

AYRO is an EV manufacturer founded in 2015 at Round Rock, Texas. The company focuses on the very under-penetrated light-utility vehicle segment. In June, AYRO was listed on the NASDAQ by completing a reverse merger with failed ride-sharing company DropCar. The company believes that the micro-mobility and light-utility space is relatively unpenetrated and has massive potential.

Business Model

GreenPower Motor Co. is operating in a rather uncrowded part of the EV sector. While companies like Nikola and Hyliion have cropped in the heavy vehicle segment, they mainly focus on freight and long-distance vehicles and we read much about companies focused on public use and mass-transit EVs. The company is a master of scaling business whilst on a shoe-string budget. The company uses off-the-shelf components to minimize costs and use a combination of contractors and their own manufacturing for assembly. GreenPower also saves on marketing and selling costs by partnering with large vehicle retail chains. The company’s asset-light business model has helped the company scale its production without copious debt. However, its modular business model results in very ordinary and easy-to-copy products. The company’s competitive advantage is that large auto-companies can’t justify development costs on such low volume markets due to high opportunity costs and low incremental revenue.

AYRO aims at the niche sector of light-utility and micro-mobility commercial vehicles. The company believes the commercial light-utility space will be a $24 billion a year market in the next 5 years. The company has recently forged a strategic partnership with Karma Auto, which is a much larger-scale consumer EV company with vast domain knowledge and manufacturing expertise. The company has recently completed a factory expansion at its Austin location, the company can now produce 600 vehicles a month. AYRO currently offers two vehicles, the 311 and 411, that cost between $10000-$30000 depending on the configuration.

Financial Performance

GreenPower delivered about 68 EV’s in 2019 and has a standing backlog of about 100 EVs this year. According to company reports, GreenPower’s market share is about 10%. The market-size for commercial EV vans and EV buses is expected to be 50000 and 5000 units a year by 2025. Hence, if the company can continue to make the 30% gross margins that it does currently and just holds on to its current market share, it should be able to deliver 80x the vehicles it does today and create significant shareholder value.

AYRO recently formed a partnership with Karma Automotive to produce 20000 vehicles over the 3 years and generate $300 million in revenue. The company just signed a $600000 deal with Gallery Carts, one of the US’s largest food-cart operators for its 311. Due to the slowdown caused by the pandemic, the company was forced to raise $24 million from institutional investors to maintain liquidity. AYRO claims that their proprietary manufacturing process can yield 20% gross margins on the 411 and 30% on the 311, very impressive numbers in the automobile space. The pandemic has been very harsh on the company as most of its product use cases have been halted due to social distancing and demand will take a while to recover.

Conclusion

While both companies hold potential, AYRO is a much newer company with no track record compared to GreenPower’s nearly 10 years of experience. GreenPower also operates in a market with much higher potential, making it a better choice for investors.