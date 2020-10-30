Goodbye SPAQ, hello FSR-Will this change anything for stockholders?

Following stockholders approval and ticker change on Wednesday, SPAQ ticker will officially go to history on Friday while FSR stock will debut on NYSE.

What happened previously?

Back in June electric vehicles became very popular with investors. Fisker wanted to use the hype around Tesla, Nio and Nikola to go public . Earlier this month, Fisker and Magna International partnered to manufacture the all-electric SUV model Ocean, and production is expected to commence towards the end of 2022.

This was one of the bad news that pushed the SPAQ/FSR shares down, because investors expected a VW deal. Fisker announced that they will be using platform from Volkswagen for the production of the model “Fisker Ocean”, wrote Fisker in an investor presentation presented in July. In addition, Fisker said they will use VW’s battery technology for the SUV. Many investors were lured with this but then everything went south.

What now?

Nothing will change for FSR early shareholders, because NYSE debut is a non-news. Even worse, it could be sell the news event. While I see FSR recovering slightly during next week, this will definitively not be a short term opportunity.

If you’re looking for a sexy looking EV for the next one to three years, definitely Fisker falls into that camp. It’s very well priced. It’s got a booming market and the chance for its market to double or triple in size over the next five years is very large. Of course, Mr. Fisker needs to deliver on his promises, and sometimes there’s a difference between a great product and a great stock.