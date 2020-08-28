GNUS to increase the number of the company’s shares. Stock price sinks even further.

Another blow to GNUS investors came early Friday in the shape of SEC filing.

On August 28, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) published that Genius Brands held a Special Meeting of Stockholders to consider two proposals:

· The first to increase the number of the company’s authorized shares of common stock

· The second to approve the 2020 Incentive Plan

So, the main problem for GNUS owners at this point in time is to increase the number of shares and to increase the spending’s.

“Both proposals passed by overwhelming margins, garnering shareholder support with ~80% in favor and ~89% in favor, respectively, of voted shares.”- it is stated in the announcement.

“To be clear, the approved increase in authorized shares does not mean that Genius has issued more shares. Instead, and as stated in the proxy, we will use these authorized shares to acquire valuable companies which we believe are accretive to our company and bring incremental value to our shareholders. We have been and continue to be evaluating companies of value which meet the above criteria, however we cannot comment more specifically until after any transaction(s) is concluded. The authorized shares able to be issued based on today’s vote results will be issued pursuant to that strategy.” GNUS sec filing

“The 2020 incentive plan, will help us attract and retain top talent in what is a highly competitive industry. Our stellar Board and executives are critical to Genius’ success as a company and we need to ensure that we continue to have the very best team in the business.”- it is noted in GNUS filing signed by Andy Heyward, Genius Brands CEO.

GNUS stock is down 32% in the last 30 days and 2.54% during pre-market session on Friday.