GNUS stock surges as Kartoon Channel launch approaches.

The tables have turned again and GNUS stock price is gaining momentum, again. After a couple of “red” days Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock is getting popular among Robin Hood investors.

According to Robintrack, GNUS stock was 2nd best just behind TSLA shares with 15,000 more shareholders than Tuesday.

Of course this pushed the GNUS shares a bit higher today and again another 12% in after-hours.

On Monday June 15th we are expecting the official launch of Kartoon Channel.

Kartoon Channel is a digital channel for kids 2-11-years-old to access over 4,000 episodes of premium entertaining, enriching and educational content anytime, anywhere in a safe environment. Genius Brands

With this information in mind many young investors are now flocking in thousands for a chance to earn a quick buck. What some of them do not know is that GNUS stock will go down on Monday after the launch. This is called “sell on news” and you should be careful when that day comes. Afterwards stock may rebound and, who knows, maybe GNUS will be a long position after all?