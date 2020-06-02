GNUS stock is growing faster than BTC in its prime days. What you need to know

If you remember the early days of BTC you probably remember those 100%, 200% or 1000% gains for early investors. This is something that many of us cannot find elsewhere, especially on government regulated markets, such as Nasdaq.

But you are wrong because there is one stock that soared 1300% in one month on Nasdaq market. The best thing is that this stock can still make you a millionaire.

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock price was $0.30 on May 1st. That is just a month ago. Today, GNUS stock price is trading at $3.82. Just today the stock gained additional 45%!

Is this even possible? Whoever invested a $1,000 bill in GNUS stock a month ago, saw incredible 1000% ROI, which means that for every $1 invested you got a $10 ROI. If you invested $1K a month ago, that would be a hefty $10K today.

The reason for this ludicrous growth? Genius Brands Shows signed an agreement to stream their program on Netflix, Alibaba, Apple TV,Amazon Prime… Also, the Company signed a Toy Licensing & Distribution agreement with Mattel.