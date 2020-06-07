GNUS stock has risen 1800% so far. Should you buy more, sell or hold?

After a warm weekend one thing is for sure. Tomorrow is Monday and on Monday trading starts again. “That’s a fact, It’s a thing we can’t deny”-said Katie Melua back in 2005. But what we do not know is if GNUS stock will rise again on Monday or not.

In my eyes it is important to know some facts before we proceed wit speculations. Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) share price created something that was last seen during the golden days of BTC. Massive gains for investors that invested prior to May 15th.

Another fact is a contract that Genius Brands signed with streamers (such as Netflix or Nickelodeon) but my best guess is that these contracts are already priced in, so I do not expect more jumps on this news.

Another fact, Genius Brands already signed an agreement with Netflix 4 years ago when Netflix “announced that they have licensed the animated series Llama Llama from Genius Brands International to become a Netflix Original kid series.” On this news, back in 2016, GNUS stock went from $4 to $7 and stayed between $6 and $7 for some time until share price started going down all the way to April 2020 levels ($0.40). So, Netflix deal is a history repeating type of the news.

Furthermore, on May 6 GNUS announced that it will merge the two channels (Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV ) under one new network brand, Kartoon Channel, which will launch on June 15, 2020. So next Monday, which is making the next weekend a big thing for GNUS stock holders.

Also, Genius Brands CEO, Andy Heyward, is a smooth talker. He knows his thesaurus. I am not saying that this a bad thing for a bag that you hold in your hands, but the type of hype he creates around a signed deal is a sight to behold. Reading his Letters to Shareholders is a wet dream for all copywriters out there.

So, all this is behind us and no amount of smooth talking and Netflix agreements will take the stock further upstream. The June 15th launch is probably also priced in.

When you see that one stock went up almost 2000% in 30 days you probably think how it is not possible for it to keep the moment a lot longer. And you are probably right, especially looking at a 10-year GNUS chart.

Still, there is one thing that could keep the GNUS stock going up, even making it a long-position. Traditional TV is dying. Streamers are all the rage and they need content and lots of it. This is where companies like Genius Brands come in handy. You know, Netflix cannot produce all by themselves and fight the competition with Clueless reruns. More content equals more viewers, more viewers equals more money and so on.

But is this enough? No one knows. You know what it takes to buy GNUS stock on Monday? It takes brass balls.