GNUS stock aiming $12 but can it be done?

I am sure the owners of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) stocks are now sitting in their recliner chairs and singing :

East bound and down(UP), loaded up and truckin’

Oh, we gonna do what they say can’t be done

We’ve got a long way to go and a short time to get there

And until they do it (reach $12) I wish all of the GNUS early, and by early I mean a month ago, investors the best of luck on a long road to $12. I am not saying it will happen but this wild ride is unbelievable so far.

Besides price, both market cap and volume are rising rapidly. On Wednesday GNUS stock volume is above 200,000,000 while daily average volume is only at 64M

Furthermore, we are only one day apart to see something unbelievable. It took Genius Brands only one month to become industry’s new market darling. From a company that was about to get delisted from NASDAQ to a $1B Market Cap company in a month? We will see $1 billion market cap for GNUS stock IF we see another day with 50% jump.

And this seem to be possible because 6 months ago some investors were selling one share of GNUS stock for only 5 cents! Yes, 52-week low price is $0.052.

With that being said, I am not sure that this is the best time to enter GNUS stock. I am finishing the article with the Tweet of the day:

The Simpsons predicting $9 on GNUS In the 4th quarter? pic.twitter.com/c1o58vqhaC — JEROMY JINKS (@JEROMYJINKS) June 2, 2020