GNUS CEO in a letter to shareholders:This is like having Jordan and LeBron on the same team.

Just a 24 hours ago Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) share was selling slightly over $11.00 and the stock price is now back at $5.52 , losing almost 20% in the early trading hours on Friday.

But CEO of Genius Brands, Andy Heyward, have another ace up his sleeve. Today Mr. Heyward announced, in the letter to shareholders, that he is hiring Margaret Loesch, as Executive Chairman of Kartoon Channel and the former President of Walt Disney Television, David Neuman, who will become Kartoon Channel CCO.

It would be impossible for me to adequately sing their praises and the impact these two extraordinarily talented and accomplished people can bring to bear upon Kartoon Channel!, our new kids program service.

Margaret Loesch, new Chairman of Kartoon Channel, produced some of the biggest TV shows- Power Rangers, Batman, Spider-Man, Steven Spielberg’s Animaniacs, Transformers, My Little Pony, X-Men, Muppet Babies…

This is like having Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the same team Andy Heyward, GNUS ceo

Finishing his letter to shareholders Mr. Heyward said that Genius brands have a “Pristine balance sheet, modest debt, and the substantial cash in its war chest to drive the channel forward”.

It stays for everyone to see if this event will push forward GNUS stock and a possible Disney takeover that is widely talked about on social media.