GMHI is officially LAZR stock today.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) officially changed their name to LAZR today, following shareholders approval.

On this information LAZR stock is up 50% during ore-market session on Thursday.

Luminar makes a lidar sensor, which helps vehicles a three-dimensional view of the road.

Get ready for real autonomy. Hands-off, eyes-off highway driving for cars rolling off the assembly line in 2022 $LAZR pic.twitter.com/1c5U5117fG — Luminar (@luminartech) December 3, 2020

Lumiar is one of three lidar makers to choose the SPAC route to IPO. Velodyne Lidar Inc became public in September, and Aeva Inc said last month it plans to become public via a merger in Q1 2021.