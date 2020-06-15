Genius Brands is the most popular stock among millennials.

Today Genius Brands pulled out a Arnold Schwarzenegger card, again and GNUS stock price went up, again. The sad reality is that they did not have to do this in order to keep the price around $4. You see, the biggest news of the day was the launch of Kartoon Channel and this should have stayed the biggest news for Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) shareholders.

So many hotheaded investors surged to buy shares of Genis Brands once they heard about Arnie being an investor in GNUS. Now, here is something you need to know.

This is not the news. Something similar happened before. The Arnold Schwarzenegger hype.

Today, Genius Brands published a press release and following that PR, CEO issued a letter to shareholders.

Something similar happened a year ago, almost exactly a year ago. On May 29, 2019 Genius Brands published a press release and following that press release CEO issued Shareholder Letter where Mr. Heyward noted that Arnold will be a Co-Producer with Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW and furthermore Arnold himself, will be a participant in the property. Back then Arnold news did not manage to keep the GNUS shares afloat and they sunk to $0.30 half a year later.

So, kinda recycled news but it had a good run today. It is definitely allowed to brag about working with Arnold more than once, nothing wrong with that, especially if Arnie is going to be a shareholder in your company.

On the other side of the spectrum GNUS rallied to become the most popular stock among millennials that are using the mega-popular Robin Hood trading app.

As we can see more than 13,000 new investors joined to become a GNUS shareholder. It is expected that more than 200K Robin Hood users will hold GNUS shares tomorrow. But GNUS will need a lot of time to reach number 1 most popular stock among Robin Hooders, which is at this moment FORD (F) stock, currently owned by 900K+ app users.