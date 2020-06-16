Genius Brands (GNUS) expects to have 4,000 episodes on Kartoon Channel

Genius Brands (GNUS) stock price falling on Tuesday (plummeted more than 10% in the early hours)after the heated Arnold Schwarzenegger announcement have faded away. Shareholders want more, each day, and seems like GNUS is here to provide them with another update.

Following the Monday launch of its new free digital Kartoon ChannelvGenius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announced the new programming slate of premium content for children 2 – 11 years-old and their families set to debut on the channel.

I am not aware of seeing another channel launch with such a volume of content, across such a broad range of platforms, penetrating virtually the entire United States TV Household universe. We are loading our episodes as fast as possible across all platforms and expect to have over 4,000 episodes available by the end of this month. Similarly, we will expect all of our platforms to be rolling out with full delivery in the coming days. Andy Heyward, Genius Brands CEO

Heyward continued, “A volume of content this large is not simply ‘flipping a light switch’. That is particularly so when we vet every single episode to make sure that it is compliant with our programming code developed by Stanford University Professor Emeritus Don Roberts, with whom Kartoon Channel!’s Program Code was developed in order to ensure the delivery of positive purposeful content that parents can always know will provide safe viewing for their children.”

Currently, Kartoon Channel! can be accessed via Apple TV Devices, Android (mobile devices), Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Devices, Xumo, Dish (AVOD + SVOD), Sling (AVOD + SVOD).

But GNUS stock keeps tanking again even though PR is giving its best to keep the stock afloat. What the future holds? Have you invested in GNUS so far?