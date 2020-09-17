Gamestop (GME) selected to offer Playstation 5 pre-order

Gamestop (NYSE:GME) shares were among runners on Wednesday when GME stock gained more than 20% in a single day. Another news that could help keep the momentum just came in. Gamestop is among the selected few where you will be able to pre-order new Playstation 5. (Others are Amazon, BestBuy,Target and Walmart).

The Japanese company announced that the new generation of the console will cost $499.99 for the version with a disk drive and $399.99 without a drive, Reuters reported. PS5 digital and normal are the same across the board spec wise the only difference is the disc drive.

The new console will appear on the markets of the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12, while it will be available in other parts of the world seven days later – on November 19.