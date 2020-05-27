 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) to open Nevada and Indiana casinos in June – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) to open Nevada and Indiana casinos in June

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 27, 2020 0 Comments

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 – Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) currently expects its Northern Nevada operations to reopen on June 4, 2020, based on yesterday’s guidance from Nevada officials. The Company continues to expect Rising Star Casino Resort to reopen on June 14, 2020, consistent with previous expectations and statements from Indiana officials. The Company does not yet have an official reopening date for Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado. However, on May 22, 2020, state officials said that “the State of Colorado will be issuing guidance around casinos soon.”

The Company also released the following limited and unaudited results from the initial reopening period at Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel following its government-mandated closure on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of social distancing and other cautionary measures due to COVID-19, Silver Slipper’s reopened operations were limited in several ways, as required by state and local officials, including: only operating 392 slot machines of 855 total slot machines, only permitting three active positions at table games that normally accommodate six or more persons, and an approximately 50% capacity limitation in restaurants. Total casino win increased 12.3% despite a 15.9% decrease in guest counts.

Silver Slipper’s reopening happened to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which typically has higher revenues. The Company cautions that these results from the first five days of Silver Slipper’s reopening may not be indicative of results for future periods, nor are they necessarily indicative of results that may be expected from the future reopenings of the Company’s other properties. The Company does not intend to update interim results for the Silver Slipper or any of its other casinos in ordinary course. It has done so in this instance as Silver Slipper is the first of its casinos to reopen following the mid-March closure of all of its operations. The table below compares results from the five days of operations, up to and including Memorial Day 2020, with results from the five days of operations, up to and including Memorial Day 2019.

         
5/21/20 through 5/25/205/23/19 through 5/27/19Change
Total Guests16,73919,915-15.9%
Slot Win$1,060,853$947,056+12.0%
Table Games Win$90,792$90,243+0.6%
Keno WinClosed$2,886N/M
Sportsbook WinClosed$(14,281)N/M
Total Casino Win$1,151,645$1,025,904+12.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) stock lost 40% of it value year-to-date.

Robert K. Reed

