Freelancers adore UPWORK, but Investors hate UPWK stock

I said it before and I am going to say it again: I just like hiring on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). The freelance platform, probably the best known, is a great way to hire some great freelancers in many niches. Not that it cannot be better. It can, a lot better (I remember the time when Upwork was Elance) but there is nobody out there that offers so many freelancers on one spot.

On the other side, there are so many potential clients on Upwork, you cannot fail. I mean, you can, many failed, but you get the point.

On the other side, there is UPWK stock, which seems to be in trouble, again. Since its initial public offering shares of Upwork Inc have been in decline. All the way till April 3rd, when they bottomed and investors saw a potential in this platform for people working from home. And investors are not wrong with this one, trust me. It is just…looks like the team behind Upwork cannot find a way to persuade invstors to trust them more.

On the other side, here are some good points :

-First quarter Upwork revenue was $83.2 million, representing 21% year-over-year growth

-Company increased the number of accounts spending $1 million or more

-CEO believes that Upwork will have a sustainable 20% plus annual revenue growth rate

And that is all good, but I keep wondering how can such a great platform with so many potential be so…lame in the eyes of investors? Furthermore, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) stock hits another all time high today. Why a $5 site is trusted by many investors while site that should be a leader in work-at-home niche cannot seem to bounce back over $20?

Upwork stock price went another 2% down on Monday, and it is trading around 12.18 on 1:00 pm EDT.