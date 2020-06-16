Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) future “highly uncertain “

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) stock had a rough start to this week since its price plummeted more than 5% in a day. On Tuesday the situation seems to getting worse as Francesca’s Holdings reported that they cannot report their “Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended May 2, 2020”.

But why?

According to FRAN the COVID-19 “pandemic has resulted in significant disruptions in the Company’s business, supply chain and its overall operations”. These disruptions include, but are not limited to, the temporary closure of the Company’s 703 boutiques beginning on March 25, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (when FRAN began reopening boutiques where local shutdown orders have been lifted), the temporary furlough of a significant number of the Company’s employees, and other financial and operational concerns associated with or caused by COVID-19.

Francesca's sees 'substantial doubt' about ability to continue as going concern$FRAN — SBWCWS (@sbwcws) June 16, 2020

Specifically, the Company requires additional time to complete the impairment assessments of the Company’s long-lived assets for the quarter, including the related income tax effect, which is necessary to finalize the Form 10-Q.

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our results will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, including new information that may emerge concerning the severity of the virus and the actions to contain its impact. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

The Company anticipates that it will file its Form 10-Q no later than 45 days after June 16, 2020 as permitted by the Order.

The quarterly numbers are expected to be poor, but that is not the issue, the issue here is if FRAN will survive this crisis.