 Forum Merger (FMCI) stock down on no-deal news, but is this an over-reaction? – Idaho Reporter

Investments

Forum Merger (FMCI) stock down on no-deal news, but is this an over-reaction?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 24, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Investments

Radiologists compared NNOX to Theranos, short sellers compared it to Nikola

Investments

NIO gobbles up another 8.6% ownership stake from NIO China

Investments

Qiagen (QGEN) is now taking over, this will make stock owners happy.

Forum Merger II Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares are sinking like a Titanic during the pre-market session on Thursday. The main reason for this is the no-vote, or should we say no quorum for vote to extend the merger date. Vote was today to extend merger deadline to Oct 30. During FMCI merger call, it was disclosed that not enough shareholders had voted to meat the quorum needed. (96% were for approval). Another vote is now set for 9/30, which gives FMCI stockholders another week to make a decision.

So, basically, small shareholders did not bother to vote. FMCI merger with Tattoed Chef is in peril now because they didn’t get 65% of shares voted for extension although 99% of voted shares were voted for it.

But if you are thinking about investing into FMCI stock right now, the best thing would be to hold your horses for now, even though the price is down and dirty. Overall market for SPACs is in a bad position, all thanks to Nikola scandal.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Investments

Radiologists compared NNOX to Theranos, short sellers compared it to Nikola

Investments

NIO gobbles up another 8.6% ownership stake from NIO China

Investments

Qiagen (QGEN) is now taking over, this will make stock owners happy.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén