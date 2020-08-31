Former Indian President Mukherjee passed away 3 weeks after he was tested positive for COVID-19

The former Indian President Mukherjee passed away. He was admitted to the hospital in August where he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in a coma for 3 weeks before his death.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India.”- said Mukherjee’s son via Twitter.

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with new coronavirus on August 10. He was found to have blood clots in his brain during the re-examination. On the same day, the hospital performed an emergency operation to remove blood clots and used a ventilator after the operation, but the patient’s health did not improve and showed signs of deterioration. He was in septic shock due to his lung infection and he also had a kidney failure. The military hospital said on August 13 that Mukherjee was in a coma. On the 23rd, the hospital stated that Mukherjee was in a deep coma and he was still connected to a ventilator to keep his body alive.

The Hindustan Times pointed out that the 84-year-old Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He has been active in Indian politics for more than 40 years and has also served as the Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance.