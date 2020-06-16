Forget Moderna (MRNA),Biolinerx (BLRX) is a better growth stock

Chasing a stock that everyone else is chasing can be fruitful sometimes, the example can be Tesla and even Moderna (MRNA), so far. But gaining big profits is usually connected with doing your own research and investing in lesser known companies. These companies are usually called penny stocks companies, but I like to call them growth stocks.

One of those attractive companies could be BIOLINERX LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) which is down some 35% year to date. But this is where the plot thickens. Biolinerx stocks might have bottomed out these days and it is ready for a comeback ,big one.

In pre-market session BLRX gained some 15% and that is because Biolinerx submitted cancer treatment patent. In the abstract of this patent it is said:

Use of a CXCR4 antagonistic peptide and an immune-check point regulator in the treatment of cancer is provided. Accordingly there is provided a method of treating cancer in a subject in need thereof… source

A lot of big words that many cannot figure out but the bottom line is that BLRX could soon emerge as the number one biopharma stock in oncology niche.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on oncology. The Company’s business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.