For SPAQ stock one thing is certain-It won’t go below $10

Word has it that Fisker (SPAQ) CEO is a fan of social media, especially Twitter. Seems like he is there 24/7, just like our old friend Mr. Milton of Nikola Corp. But he is funny, so, all is good, right? Well, not for SPAQ shareholders as stock saw another blow on Monday going down 4.25% in a day, closing it at $12.85.

Entrepreneurs only sleep when there is minutes, where no investors have questions or no development work is going on! So! Only a few minutes!! — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) October 19, 2020

The latest EV producer to test the SPAC waters is Fisker. Fisker and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) announced their merger on July 18, stock price rallied a bit then it went down then it rallied again, but that rally was kinda meh.

The strangest thing about SPAQ stock is the fact that the merger is 10 days (October 28) from now and the stock price is bleeding red. Here is the good news for all of your holding SPAQ. The price will NOT go below $10. Is that good enough? Nope? I know.

But here is another good news.

Mr. Fisker announced that they received 8300 “payed reservations” for Fisker Ocean SUV that is “all-Electric, Zero-Emissions, with vegan interior”. Yes, with vegan interior, mind you, you gotta be different in this overpopulated EV niche.

The EV industry is no longer simply all about wicked batteries.

So why is SPAQ stock down?

The Monday selloff might be due to market-wide red day for many EV brands such as XPEV (lost 8.87%, ouch), NIO (lost almost 3 %) and TSLA (lost 2.01%). People are scared so instead of eaiting they prefer to cut their losses and move away. But this might be a wrong strategy as I see SPAQ moving towards $20 in the next couple of days.

The bad news is that I do not expect it to go towards $30, but in reality is a much better bet compared to NKLA. And yes, Nikola ended the day in green (up 4.5%). But there are similarities when you compare Nikola and Fisker. Nikola wanted to partner with GM to produce vehicles while Fisker inked a deal with Magna.

It (partnership) includes Magna taking a 6% equity stake in Fisker and Magna being responsible for manufacturing the Fisker Ocean Henrik Fisker told forbes

With the money going their way post-merger, Fisker will be in a much better spot. I am not sure what to think about Fisker going forward, but I do like thier $37K Ocean. Sexier than Tesla for sure.