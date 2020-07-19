For Nikola founder 21% drop in stock price is just a “speed bump”.

On Friday it seemed as if everything is going down for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) share price. First NKLA stock lost more than 7% during trading hours and if this was not enough the stock lost another 14% after hours.

But the founder and executive chairman went to his favorite social media to defend the stock price and encourage investors to keep their shares for a long run.

First he admitted that his Tweet pointed at short sellers (now deleted):”was a bit insensitive” and added that he is “trying to take the higher road when I can. – still learning.”

Nikola stock shed 7.02% of its market cap on Friday, then lost another 14.46% during after-hours due to the news published ..well, after trading session. The news was the fact that approved shares and warrants before merger became live, as in investors are now able to trade them.

Following this mess and a huge drop in NKLA stock price Mr.Milton headed to Twitter to explain how this was a burden that “…has finally been declared effective. Finally. It’s been like a weight slowing us down.”

Why do it after hours on a Friday? 😂 I’m glad I got out at $70. You shafted a lot of people pic.twitter.com/E49MbSIiI1 — Billy (@bco268) July 17, 2020

One investors suggested, in order to make a strong statement, that Mr. Milton should” buy 1,000,000 shares of the stock Monday a.m. Sheldon Adelson, Owner of Las Vegas Sands did this in 2009 & the stock was never down there again from that day forward. Time for Trevor to make the same statement”

We are not sure Nikola founder will do the same, but he keeps repeating that this is a long race and shares”could go up or down but doesn’t matter to long term. Just a speedbump.”