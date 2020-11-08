For JMIA stock, Tuesday is make it or break it.

Jumia (JMIA) shares will run on Tuesday at the open of the New York Stock Exchange…or it will be a total failure.

There will be no modest jump or a slow bleeding, because JMIA stock is at the crossroads and everyone knows this. This crossroad is called Q3 financial results.

What the chart shows?

According to the JMIA technical chart, we are at the end of the cup and handle pattern that started forming back at the end of August.

Prior to previous peak people expected a surge in profits and revenue, but JMIA fell short on GMV expectations. GMV or “Gross Merchandise Value” corresponds to the total value of orders for products and services. Even though GMV was up for almost all e-commerce companies in 2020 (due to lockdowns) this was not the case for Jumia Q2 2020 results.

And now we are at the other end of the cup and handle pattern. And on a top of another peak. Will this chart prove that technical charts are nothing more than a superficial and speculative quasi science or will JMIA stockholders hit a home run with this one?

What now?

If you already invested in JMIA shares you can either sell prior to Tuesday earnings (remember, earnings are pre-market on Tuesday) or hold them hoping for a huge run.

No one, except Jumia execs, can give you a better advice right now, because no one knows the numbers.

I find it strange how can analysts make strong opinions about $JMIA like the below article ( negative) or @jimcramer (positive).

Let's wait until ER november 10 to assess revenues growth, path to profitability and cash burn rate before recommending or not $JMIA..... https://t.co/LxY20LJX0M — Zyed Toumi (@ToumiZyed) November 4, 2020

If you are thinking about investing now, this can still be a “I invested early” move, because JMIA can run more than 40% after earnings. Of course, I agree with the aforementioned tweet. You cannot be positive and you cannot be negative right now, it will all be clear on Tuesday.