FOMO pushes QS stock to new all time high

New generation of investors are living their dream these days. Low-yield bonds and blue chip stocks are old school ways created back in the “boomer” days. Gen-Z and Millenials are all about investing their money into SPACs. So far this game is paying out, for some.

The latest super-growth stock on The New York Stock Exchange is that of battery startup QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). In a reverse merger with Special Acquisition Company, Kensington Capital, Quantum Scape entered the world of Wall Street hysteria right on time. SPACs are all the rage again, now that NKLA scandal is gone with the wind.

But why is QS stock surging in double digits, day after day?

Even by the standards of an EV sector that has an obvious and massive opportunity, QuantumScape is growing at unbelievable pace. But what is pushing QS stock price to new all time highs?

On Tuesday QS shares went up more than 31% closing at $57.90, while during pre-market session on Wednesday QS shares are up again, this time more than 25%. Just 5 days ago one QS share was selling for $31. Today, it may go well above $70.

QuantumScape believes that it has found the key to better, longer-lasting, and cheaper batteries for electric vehicles source

Quantum Scape story on “better and cheaper” batteries is fueling the imagination of retail investors. These days young investors are living and investing following two major guidelines. No, I am not talking about guidelines given by Warren Buffett, 90 years old investor. I am talking about Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) and You Only Live Once (YOLO) guidelines.

Life is short and young investors are ready to put their savings, or $1,500 stimulus checks, into super-growth stocks hoping that they too can get rich and live fast, survive and then tell the story to their grandchildren.

While solid state battery tech from QS seems like something worth investing in, have in mind that first profits are expected in 2024. Until then many things can go wrong.

QuantumScape, a battery startup backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen, said its new technology is on track to be able to power cheap, long-range electric vehicles within four years. source

Founder of QuantumScape is Jagdeep Singh. He graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science at the age of 19. After working at Hewlett Packard for a few years, he went on to found several companies including Airsoft, Lightera Networks (sold to CIENA for $425 million in stocks) and Infinera. After selling Lightera Networks to CIENA Jagdeep became CIENA general manager. After he and his co-founders sold Infinera in 2010, Mr. Singh went on to found QuantumScape.