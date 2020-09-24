Following Trump and Navalny, Putin nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, RIA Novosti reports.

The application to the committee of the award was sent by the Russian writer Sergey Komkov, the agency specifies.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering the question of how the Kremlin assesses the initiative, said that “completely different people” are being nominated for the Nobel Prize. “And this is the initiative of those who come up with such a proposal. In this case, it is the writer you mentioned. There is a specific procedure for considering nominees. If a decision is made, fine. It won’t be accepted, that’s okay too. It is hard to say anything more, ”Peskov told reporters.

In 2013, Putin was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by State Duma Deputy Joseph Kobzon and the International Academy of Spiritual Unity and Cooperation of Peoples. Putin, in their opinion, deserves this award for “active participation in resolving the Syrian conflict and trying to stop the US military invasion of Syria.”

A week ago, on September 17, a Russian scientist working at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Sergei Erofeev, announced that the politician Alexei Navalny had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. According to Erofeev, the application was sent by “a number of professors from recognized universities who are engaged in Russia.”

Alexei Navalny, according to the German authorities, was poisoned in Russia with a Novichok-class substance. He spent more than two weeks in a coma; now the politician continues his treatment at the Berlin clinic “Charite”. The Russian authorities insist that tests taken from the politician in Omsk, where he was initially hospitalized, did not show the presence of poisons.

Komkov said that accepting applications for nominations begins in September and ends in October. Until March, the committee will consider them, and in March-April, everyone who sent their proposals will be sent letters notifying that the application has been accepted, considered and registered.