FMCI stock officially becomes TTCF today-post vote selloff expected, here is why

Posted by Robert K. Reed on October 15, 2020

In my previous article on Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock I said that shares could see $50 post-merger.

I am still standing behind those words, but having in mind recent HYLN selloff something similar may be expected with FMCI as well.

Even though FMCI is company that is positioned better than some other SPACs for a short term gain, recency bias could push the early investors to sell on ticker change.

While this is expected I still believe in Tattooed Chef business and their portfolio of products, some of them seen in Target as of lately and in other big chains across The U.S.

Conservatively I see TTCF stock going 2-2.5 times from where is it now in the next few months. More will be known after their next quarterly report but I am sure they will beat the expectations. This is one of those SPACs that is already very profitable with distribution in place, so I am sure there will be only a short roller coaster ride followed by a strong rally.

At the end of the last market close, Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) stock was valued at $ 26. 18. In this particular session, shares started at $ 25.40 when it peaked at $26. 29 and the lowest value recorded on the day was $18.30.

Forum Merger II Corporation performed reasonably well in terms of market performance. The 1 year high for the company’s stock is recorded at $ 28,64 on 09/18/20, with the lowest being $ 9,76.

