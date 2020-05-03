Fiverr(NYSE:FVRR) Q1 results are here. What you need to know

Being one of the best performing coronavirus stocks, FVRR closed on Friday at $39.51, shortly after hitting all time high price of $42.75 on Wednesday.

I already said a month ago that many analysts are saying how FVRR is undervalued stock, me being one of them, and now I am going to say that Fiverr International stock have enough power to go above $50 before summer.

The idea behind Fiverr was to allow anyone sell anything for $5 some 10 years ago. Back then it all looked like a funny concept but it caught fire soon enough. As the time goes by this idea keeps giving to both investors and freelancers.

Now, as half of the world is bored in their homes without jobs, they are signing up with sites such as Upwork or Fiverr. And the share price of FVRR stock is going up and up.

One could say that you are already late in to the game, but if FVRR continues good performance it may go up to 3 digits this year. It all depends on how fast will economies recover and if Fiverr® will manage to cash in on more traffic. They already moved away from just being $5 joint years ago and now the say that freelancers offer $5 – $10,000 services.

Fiverr Q1 2020 Financial Results call will make place on May 7, 2020 8:30AM ET. What will happen with FVRR stock price right after this call is a secret for now, but whatever it happen I am keen this is a great long-term investment opportunity.

To register for Q1 2020 Fiverr conference call head over here.