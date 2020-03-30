Farmer Brothers to furlough 50% of its workforce and accelerate e-commerce side of the business.

Farmer Brothers (FARM -NASDAQ) an American coffee foodservice company based in Northlake, Texas, is eliminating positions across the organization and is implementing a furlough program for approximately 50% of its remaining workforce.

In the message to investors and employees dated March 30, 2020 Farmer Brothers CEO Deverl Maserang talks about state of the economy and calls the current situaation “unprecedented and rapidly evolving environment”.

Below is an update on Farmer Brothers business and the actions the company is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deverl Maserang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Farmer Brothers, said, “We are all aware of the effects of COVID-19 on the global economy. As we navigate this unprecedented and rapidly evolving environment, we are making decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our team members and customers while taking actions to support the long-term sustainability of our business.

It is always extremely difficult when we must take steps that impact our team, and we are incredibly appreciative and proud of how we have come together to support one another as we continue to focus on serving our customers.

We believe the turnaround strategy and five key initiatives we have been executing are providing a strong foundation for Farmer Brothers to weather these turbulent times and emerge better and stronger than ever.”



Continuing Business Operations



Farmer Brothers continues to closely monitor the situation and has established additional procedures and safety measures designed to mitigate risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and potential impact on business operations. The Company has enacted business continuity initiatives and its supply chain is fully operational.

The Company has continued the rebalancing of volume across its manufacturing network, bringing additional production into its Northlake, Texas facility. Farmer Brothers is meeting ongoing demand from its Direct Ship customers. In addition, the Company has taken steps to accelerate its e-commerce initiatives and better support the surge in demand in the retail grocery store setting while many restaurant and retail locations serviced through its Direct Store Delivery business have experienced temporary government mandated closures or have limited service.



Maintaining Financial Flexibility



To position Farmer Brothers to navigate through this period of uncertainty, the Company has eliminated discretionary expenses, is closely managing inventory and has aggressively reduced capital expenditures, while prioritizing investments in e-commerce initiatives and serving Direct Ship customers’ needs.



In addition, Farmer Brothers has eliminated positions across the organization and is implementing a furlough program for approximately 50% of its remaining workforce. The furloughed team members may utilize all paid vacation and personal time and will continue to be eligible for health benefits. The Company has also instituted a temporary reduction in the base salary of corporate team members and suspended its 401(k) matching cash contributions. The Company’s executive leadership has taken a voluntary 15% reduction in base salary and Farmer Brothers’ Board of Directors will forego its compensation for the quarter.

Farmer Brothers will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue to take appropriate actions to support the business and address the needs of its customers during and post COVID-19. The Company is working to evaluate any relief available through the CARES Act, including through industry associations, as well as any other efforts to support the food industry as a pillar of critical infrastructure.