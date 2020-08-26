Facebook (FB) stock price:Next target $500?

First things first. Facebook has no competition. Twitter is there so you can see how good the Facebook stock is. It took 5 years for Twitter shares to go from $30 to $40. On the other side, during those 5 years Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock went from $90 to $305.

Facebook is Tesla of social media. Many are trying to follow its path but FB seems to be always one step ahead.

When Mr. Zuckerberg feels the heat of competition he goes directly to the president of the USA to complain about it.

We all know how this unfolded in the months following that meeting. Well, it is still unfolding, because TikTok is suing the U.S. gov re this matter. You see how smart is Mr. Zuckerberg, his job with TikTok is finished, now his competitor will waste time and money fighting USA goverment.

Instagram and Facebook are both the most popular social media sites and best performers. Now FB wants to be a news source as well. Not just in USA. Facebook News will be introduced beyond the United States within the next six to twelve months. “We are currently considering this for Germany, Great Britain, France, India and Brazil,” wrote Facebook manager Campbell Brown in a blog post.

At the same time, the number of users on Facebook continues to grow rapidly. In the past quarter there were again 100 million monthly active users – now there are 2.6 billion. Every day, 1.79 billion users accessed Facebook – 60 million more than three months earlier.

At nearly $ 5.2 billion, profits were roughly twice as high as in the same quarter of the previous year. At that time, however, the result was burdened, among other things, by a payment of two billion dollars according to investigations by the consumer protection agency FTC. The earnings per share of 1.80 dollars were now also well above the analyst forecasts.

Investors are optimistic again and are trying to buy as many FB shares as possible before next quarterly results. The Facebook stock had quickly overcome the corona scare and has been quoting at new highs for weeks, today included (8.22% in one day).

If this rhythm continues we can see new ATH soon and $500 mark is not far away. I compared Facebook with Tesla in the first paragraph. In just 2 weeks Tesla shares gained more than $800 in value. Wall Street analyst did not predict that at all. Do not trust analysts, they are just a bunch of people that raise their prices and expectations once stock price is already up.