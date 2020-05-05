Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) appointed new members of the Board of Directors

On Tuesday afternoon Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) submitted a sec filling form. Below is the form regarding election of new members of Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreements and immediately following the effective time of the transactions contemplated thereby, David Sambur and Greg Mondre were appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Sambur and Mondre will not receive compensation from the Company in connection with their position on the Board. Neither Mr. Sambur nor Mr. Mondre has been appointed to serve as a member of any committee of the Board.

Except as described in this Current Report on Form 8-K, there are no transactions between Messrs. Sambur or Mondre, on the one hand, and the Company, on the other hand, that would be reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. The terms of the Investment Agreements are more fully described in Item 1.01 of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020, which is incorporated by reference herein.

David Sambur, age 40, is Co-Lead Partner, Private Equity at Apollo Global Management, Inc., having joined Apollo in 2004. Prior to that time, Mr. Sambur was a member of the Leveraged Finance Group of Salomon Smith Barney Inc. Mr. Sambur serves on the board of directors of PlayAGS, CareerBuilder, Coinstar, Cox Media Group, ClubCorp, Diamond Resorts International, ecoATM, Gamenet Group, Mood Media, Rackspace, Redbox Automated Retail, and Shutterfly, among others. Mr. Sambur previously served on the boards of directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Hexion Holdings, LLC, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. and Verso Paper Corporation. Mr. Sambur is also a member of the Mount Sinai Department of Medicine Advisory Board, the Arbor Brothers Inc. Board of Directors and the Emory College Dean’s Advisory Council. Mr. Sambur graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University with a BA in Economics.

Greg Mondre, age 45, is Co-CEO of Silver Lake, a global private equity firm, based in New York. Mr. Mondre joined Silver Lake in 1999 as a founding principal and was previously Managing Partner and Managing Director from January 2013 to December 2019. Prior to joining Silver Lake, Mr. Mondre was a principal at Texas Pacific Group, where he focused on private equity investments across a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on technology. He serves on the board of directors of Motorola Solutions, Inc. Previously, he served on the boards of GoDaddy Inc. from May 2014 to February 2020 and Sabre Corporation from March 2007 to December 2018. Mr. Mondre graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics.