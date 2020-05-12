 Expedia is trolling unhappy customers with Hold Music selection – Idaho Reporter

Expedia is trolling unhappy customers with Hold Music selection

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 12, 2020 0 Comments

Millions of unhappy customers are trying to get a hold of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) client support these days. Reason? Coronavirus pandemic. Flights got cancelled, borders are closed and people cannot travel, so everyone tries to get their money back from OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) such as Booking.com or Expedia.com

The main source of income for Expedia is called Deferred merchant bookings (DMB) – which is basically the money you gave away in advance for a trip that you will take at a later date. In the words of Expedia DMB “consist of amounts received from travelers who have not yet traveled.”

Someone paid for the hotel, someone combined hotel and flight but looks like no one knows who neds to refund the money:

-Hotels

-Expedia

-Airlines

or everyone together depending on the situation.

But one thing this is for sure, Expedia Hold Music is something else, and it seems like someone created this list to troll on you, the unhappy customer.

Twitter user posted this tweet so we decided to find out if this is a real selection of Hold Music. I mean, why would you play “Enjoy the Silence” while the person on the other side of the phone is mad as hell and can’t take it anymore?

So we searched the “good old” Google to find out if there is a list out there. And we did stumbled upon it on Spotify. This was the URL in question:

open.spotify.com/playlist/1LgK5MZIMcExXB9RM49CYH

As we can see these are the same songs reported by @FatTailCapital. The person that created this list goes by Kyla and she said that she”Worked for Expedia and I miss the hold music,so…”

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock price fell down again on Monday, closed at $67.62 which is a 40% year-to-date decline.

Enjoy the Silence…

Robert K. Reed

